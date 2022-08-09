An overturned tractor-trailer carrying poultry resulted in lane closures in Jefferson on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Lanes were closed in the area of Hwy. 129 Business at Damon Gause Pkwy. after the wreck, which occurred around 11:30 a.m. Traffic was being detoured onto Academy Church Rd.
