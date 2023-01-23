The Georgia Superior Court Clerks Cooperative Authority (GSCCCA), in conjunction with the Superior Court Clerks of Georgia, has announced a free, consumer-friendly process that notifies property owners any time filings are made related to their registered property.
F.A.N.S. will also notify of filing activity related to personal property, liens and plat filings.
"With our Clerk of Superior Court partners, we are excited to roll out F.A.N.S. We believe the Filing Activity Notification System gives the property owner tools to monitor filing activity which could help prevent property fraud," stated John Earle, GSCCCA Executive Director.
Citizens can register with an email address or telephone number. After submitting a name, the user will receive an email and/or text notification whenever a filing related to that name is filed in the selected records.
The Georgia Superior Court Clerks' Cooperative Authority was created by an act of the Georgia General Assembly in 1993. The purpose of the GSCCCA is to provide a cooperative for the development, acquisition, and distribution of record management systems, information, services, supplies, and materials for Superior Court Clerks and Georgia's citizens, while providing cost savings to local government and the state of Georgia.
