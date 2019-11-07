The Commerce City Council will be asked to approve a list of roads to be re-paved at its Nov. 18 meeting.
The list of roads includes two or three in each city ward.
City manager James Wascher said usually between one and two miles of roads are paved.
Wascher said council members may suggest other roads for the list. He said the city’s parking lot near the civic center and behind restaurants on Elm St. may be substituted for a road or roads.
The list includes:
•West Cordes Place from Homer to Ridgeway roads.
•Cedar Dr. from Homer Rd. to Pine Ave.
•an unnamed street between Connie’s Pawn Shop and Mitchell’s Auto Repair.
•Stark St. from Hwy. 98 to a dirt road.
•Oak St. from Hwy. 98 to Clayton St.
•Clayton St. from Central Ave. to Scott St.
•Hood St. from Washington St. to Hwy. 98.
•Popular St. from Smallwood Dr. to the 4-way stop sign at Chestnut St.
•Westwood Dr. from Westwood Rd. to the dead end.
•Roosevelt Blvd. from Hwy. 15 to the 4-way stop sign at Andrew Jackson.
•Bishop Ct. from Arlington Ln. to Oliver Ridge Dr.
•Arlington Ln. from Brentwood Dr. to Bishop Ct.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also on the Nov. 18 agenda will be an annexation and rezoning to R-1 of 15 acres on Lords Mill Rd. and a license for Strange Duck Brewing Co. at 26 Old Allen Rd.
Wascher said the brewery would be at the former golf driving range. It has been a thrift shop location for the past couple of years, he said.
The Nov. 18 agenda will also ask for council approval to host a city New Year’s Eve party at the Commerce Civic Center. Wascher said it would be bring your own bottle and would have a theme of the Roaring 2020s.
