A move to have 265 acres annexed into Pendergrass for a major industrial project has been postponed.
Panattoni Development Company and Pendergrass have deferred a public hearing on the issue, which was scheduled to be heard by the Pendergrass City Council on April 26.
The city said the reason for the postponement was due to "paperwork."
The property abuts Allen Creek Farms subdivision along Hwy. 129 north and some residents have expressed opposition to the project.
Panattoni wants to build 1.7 million sq. ft. of warehouse space valued at $190 million at build-out and that would generate $1.5 million in annual taxes.
If approved, the project would expand the industrial corridor up Hwy. 129 toward Hall County. It would also expand the City of Pendergrass, which is quickly becoming a major player in the county's residential and industrial development. Just recently, the town approved another major residential project and the creation of a downtown space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.