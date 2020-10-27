An additional 3 million square feet of warehouse space could be coming to Pendergrass.
The Pendergrass City Council approved annexing 1.45 acres on the bypass across from QuikTrip Distribution Center for potential industrial or commercial development at its meeting Oct. 27.
The annexation was done for 49th Street Properties.
Otis Aleman, Atwell Group LLC, spoke to the council about the proposed project planned for the site upon approval for the annexation and zoning.
Aleman said the proposed project would provide over 3 million square feet of manufacturing/warehouse space with the potential to provide approximately 750 jobs.
The city zoning will allow for the construction of manufacturing/warehouse space.
The zoning ordinance also allows for a minor revision of the city’s Future Land Use Map to include this property.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council:
• approved the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) speed zone resolution to allow the use of radar on roads and streets within the city.
• held the first reading of a re-zoning application from Kevin Daniels, Dahlonega, for approximately 20 acres located at 517 Hwy. 332, Pendergrass. Daniels plans to develop a subdivision on this property. The site is currently owned by Pendergrass Mayor Monk Tolbert. City manager Rob Russell said the proposed development had a number of conditions placed on it, including no more than 52 homes with 2,000 square feet of heated space.
•held the first reading of the 25-mph speed zone ordinance in the Brooks Village Subdivision.
•unanimously approved an ordinance between the city and the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) Employee Benefit System to provide insurance for five city employees to include health, vision and dental insurance at a cost of $42,000 per year.
•received notice from Russell that he had been contacted by a Waste Pro representative requesting a fee increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Russell said he advised the representative someone would need to come before the council to request the increase and provide the amount of the increase being proposed. No one from the firm attended the Oct. 27 meeting.
