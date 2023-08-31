The City of Pendergrass approved its FY2024 budget and this year’s millage rate at its Aug. 28 meeting.
The council also approved several new “quality of life” ordinances that regulate several aspects in the town.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The City of Pendergrass approved its FY2024 budget and this year’s millage rate at its Aug. 28 meeting.
The council also approved several new “quality of life” ordinances that regulate several aspects in the town.
The council approved keeping its millage rate the same at 3 mills.
The FY2024 budget tops $2.1 million. The largest single area in the budget is for the town’s police department at $829,000.
In addition to its budget, the council also approved five new city ordinances. Those approved are for:
Garage Sales Regulations: The council voted to limit garage sales to two per year per property owner; time to be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and none on Sundays; neighborhoods could do a neighborhood sale under their HOA; and all year sales would be required to get a permit from city hall before being held.
Nuisance Ordinance: Pendergrass agreed to limit grass to 6 inches in height before a homeowner is warned or cited. There are also limits on junk cars in yards or cars being repaired in yards in residential areas, both of which would violate the nuisance ordinance; violators will be warned before being issued a citation.
Door-to-door salesmen: The council agreed to limit the time for door-to-door salesmen to 10 a.m. to 6 pm. Each salesman must register at city hall and show identification. Police officers patrolling the city will monitor and respond to calls about salesmen.
Noise: The purpose of an ordinance will be to keep noise in the city to a minimum and police officers are to use discretion when responding to noise complaint calls.
Tattoo Parlors: Tattoo parlors are regulated by the State and county health departments. Pendergrass will regulate tattoo parlor signs and advertisements through zoning regulations still to come.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.