The Pendergrass City Council, on Tuesday, January 25, voted to approve the city's contract with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to house arrestees.
The council also passed a resolution thanking Governor Brian Kemp, Speaker David Ralston and the Georgia Legislature for the pay supplement for police officers and first responders during the COVID-19 period.
Each of the city’s full-time officers received $1,000 from this grant.
The council had a brief discussion on considering contract labor to assist the street department this summer in cutting grass and park maintenance. Rob Russell, city administrator, will look at a cost/ benefit analysis and report back to the council with this information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.