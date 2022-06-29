A development of four warehouses on 265 acres got the green light to move forward June 28 following action on June 28 by the Pendergrass City Council.
The council voted to approve annexation of the property for Panattoni Development Company to develop the property for industrial use.
The project had been controversial with some from a neighboring subdivision opposing the project. Some county officials also opposed the city annexing the property saying that the city's development codes are not up to the same standard as the county's codes.
But in previous council meetings, city officials disputed that, saying the city's codes were equal to the county's.
Panattoni plans to build 1.7 million sq. ft. of warehouse space in four buildings. Developers said the space would include a mix of “light industry” businesses involved in small manufacturing, such as assembly and packaging or storage.
Panattoni representative and development manager Drew Nations spoke at a May 31 public hearing and answered questions.
At that meeting, Nations told the council he held a barbecue for residents of the nearby Allen Creek Farms subdivision, which had been vocally opposed to the project. Nations said feedback from that event had been incorporated into the planning, including rotating one warehouse to reduce truck traffic near the entrance of the subdivision. A historic grave site will also be protected on the property, Nations said.
A noise buffer, such as a berm or wall, will also be installed and the city will also request a traffic signal at the intersection, a decision that is up to the GDOT to decide.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business on June 28, the Pendergrass council:
• voted to have city manager Rob Russell seek a no-interest loan of $500,000 to pay off the city's legal judgement from a lengthy lawsuit the city lost in 2018. Russell will report back to the council on his efforts at a future meeting.
• voted to authorize the city's list of proposed projects for an upcoming SPLOST 7 vote slated in November. Pendergrass plans to use its SPLOST 7 funds for: debt payments, $500,000; public safety, $700,000; roads, sidewalks, $400,000; public safety building, $500,000; street equipment, $250,000; and parks and recreation, $113,450.
