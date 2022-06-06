Pendergrass leaders recently approved the annexation and rezoning of a property for mini warehouse expansion.
After its second public hearing and reading May 31, the Pendergrass City Council approved the Titshaw Partners’ request to annex and rezone a property located at 402 North Jackson Loop across from North Jackson Elementary School.
The property is currently zoned HRC (Hwy. Retail Commercial District) in unincorporated Jackson County. The new zoning will be C-2 (Hwy. Commercial District) within the corporate city limits of Pendergrass.
The 6.945 acres will be used to expand the mini warehouses and public programs currently onsite.
“I just want to continue what I'm already doing there with the RV camper parking and the mini warehouses,” applicant Charles Titshaw, Sr. said. “I appreciate the opportunity to come into Pendergrass; I think it will be more secure that way. Not that I have any problems now, but the City of Pendergrass Police Department is a lot closer than Jackson County, which is of course in Jefferson . . . There is a demand for RV camper parking with subdivisions coming in because you can't park them on the streets, you can't park commercial vehicles or anything like that on the street, so they need a place to put [them].”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business May 31, the council:
• adopted a resolution, recognizing the police department’s Major Robert LaRocque on his retirement. LaRocque became an officer in 1990 and started in Pendergrass in 2009, becoming the city’s second chief of police. “Major LaRocque has served his community with pride,” chief John Briscoe said. “The mayor, the city council and the city of Pendergrass, Georgia, hereby honor and take pride in bringing special public attention to Major LaRocque for his 32 years of service.”
• received updates about the 4th of July celebration set for July 2. The city is getting vendors, inflatables, Uncle Sam, face painting, local businesses selling food, a “Shop Pendergrass” booth and a dunk booth.
• received updates about the comprehensive plan. The city is still accepting surveys; surveys are available on the website and Facebook.
• received updates about the Mountain Creek Apartments on Glenn Gee Rd. The apartments will be ready for move-in by August 1.
• received updates about the progress of the “no parking” signs. The city has placed “no parking” signs in multiple subdivisions and the police will be issuing warning tickets and citations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.