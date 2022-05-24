The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) recently announced the recipients of the 2022 GLOBE Award. The Seydel Companies, Pendergrass, was among those recognized.
Managed by the Department’s International Trade team, this state-led awards program highlights Georgia companies that expanded sales to new international markets in the previous year. During calendar year 2021, the 25 GLOBE winners collectively exported to 70 countries.
The 2022 GLOBE Award winners come from across the State of Georgia, and 80% of this year’s winners are small businesses with fewer than 100 employees. The winners built successful market entry strategies demonstrating their "commitment, determination and willingness to leverage export resources," according to a news release. Eighty-four percent of the winners engaged with GDEcD for export assistance in the last two years.
The GLOBE Awards program began in 2014 to recognize local businesses contributing to Georgia’s economic growth through global trade. Since 2014, GDEcD has presented 296 GLOBE Awards for companies across 45 Georgia counties.
Recognized for their 2021 export activity, this year’s winners collectively expanded their sales to six continents and 70 separate countries. Italy, the UK, China, France, and Japan were the most active new markets. Of the 2022 GLOBE winners, 64% of the winners entered markets where the State of Georgia has representation.
