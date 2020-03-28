The City of Pendergrass canceled its scheduled monthly meeting for March 31 and a hearing on a zoning request that was slated for April 2.
"I will stay in touch with the council and city administration to monitor the current public health situation and the city's response to the pandemic affecting our country," said Mayor Melvin Tolbert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.