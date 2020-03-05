The Pendergrass City Council recently updated its land use management code and adopted its zoning map to better match developments within the city.
According to city administrator Rob Russell, several developments in the city were not zoned correctly. Russell blamed their zoning on the properties being granted variances by Quad Cities (Jefferson, Pendergrass, Talmo and Aracade) when developments began over 15 years ago.
The Seasons of Pendergrass and Brooks Village neighborhoods, as well as the neighborhood currently being developed on Academy St. were zoned as R-1 (single-family residential). The neighborhood under development on Park St. was zoned as agricultural.
Seasons of Pendergrass, Brooks Village and the development on Academy St. switch to R-4 (medium-high density residential district) and the development on Park St. is now R-3 (two-family residential district).
The property owners of the Park St. development were paying taxes on agricultural property despite the planned development having streets paved and sewerage for a neighborhood.
The new warehouse property across from the All In Good Spirits liquor store switches from R-1 to LI (light industrial). A large chunk of land previously zoned as C-1 (neighborhood commercial district) and surrounded by R-1 zoning switches entirely to LI.
Within the land use management code, the city implemented a $50 fee to cover newspaper add for public hearings for re-zoning requests.
