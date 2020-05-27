COVID-19’s effect on the economy will have the City of Pendergrass looking at where it can tighten its financial belt if needed.
Similar to other cities, Pendergrass expects its local option sales tax (LOST) money to drop as the global pandemic shutdown some business and slowed others. City administrator Rob Russell expects the dip to be reflected on the city’s next LOST allotment.
At the Pendergrass City Council’s May 26 meeting, city department heads shared proposed cuts to their expenses to help offset the anticipated LOST decline.
The police department proposes eliminating its officer take-home vehicle to save on fuel costs and would consider a reduction in force plan, if necessary. The street department proposes eliminating its part-time position and the supervisor’s take-home truck, along with less-frequent grass cutting. The city library would eliminate its summer children’s programs along with summer and fall book purchases.
Russell said the city averages around $7,500 per month in LOST revenue but has “no idea” how much the city will collect this month.
CITY HALL RE-OPENING
Pendergrass city hall will re-open to the public on July 1 with coronavirus safety measures in place. The city has purchased a thermometer to check employee’s temperatures if needed while masks and sanitizer will be made available to the public as well.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the city council:
•passed a Jackson County GIS road mapping and street-naming ordinance. The county has requested all cities adopt the ordinance.
•heard that the city received notification that GEMA and FEMA approved a county-wide multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan update of which includes the cities within Jackson County.
