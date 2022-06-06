A controversial proposal for a warehouse development to annex into the City of Pendergrass got its first public hearing on May 31. A second hearing and city council vote is slated for June 28.
The Panattoni Development Company is requesting annexation of 265 acres located on Hwy. 129 North into the city limits of Pendergrass to build four warehouses. The property is currently in unincorporated Jackson County.
Panattoni has applied for a zoning change to L-I (Light Industry within the Hwy. 129 Overlay Zoning District) from the current Agriculture zoning.
Panattoni plans to build 1.7 million sq. ft. of warehouse space in four buildings. Developers said the space would include a mix of “light industry” businesses involved in small manufacturing, such as assembly and packaging or storage.
Panattoni representative and development manager Drew Nations spoke at the public hearing and answered questions.
Panattoni recently held a barbecue for residents of the nearby Allen Creek Farms subdivision, which had been vocally opposed to the project. Nations said feedback from that event had been incorporated into the planning, including rotating one warehouse to reduce truck traffic near the entrance of the subdivision. A historic grave site will also be protected on the property, Nations said.
A noise buffer, such as a berm or wall, will also be installed Panattoni and the city will also request a traffic signal at the intersection, a decision that is up to the GDOT to decide.
Nations said there would be no heavy manufacturing, which includes smokestacks, chemicals, blowtorches or blasting. At most, businesses would handle prepackaged chemical products.
“I want to be in this business for a while and I want to have a reputation of doing the right thing,” Nations said. “That's really important to me and I think that managing the negative consequences of this business is really important.”
