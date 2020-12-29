The Pendergrass City Council unanimously approved accepting two pieces of property being gifted to the city at a meeting on Dec. 29.
The council approved an ordinance to accept .57 acres from Seed Partners LLC. The property is located on the north side of the bypass across from the intersection of Glenn Abby Lane.
The council also approved accepting 1.25 acres from Geo Sam Capital US LP. This property is located across the property line from the DR Horton Development at the railroad tracks, bounded by Gee St. and the dead-end of Park St.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council:
•tabled any action on the proposed ordinance to provide a contract for the city administrator’s position.
•received notice that CSX Transportation is increasing the annual rental fee by three percent. The rental rate will go up from $1,775 to $1,828.25 – effective February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022. City administrator Roy Russell said the city is considering moving the depot building to a different location – depending on the cost to move and if a new location can be found.
•Russell reminded everyone that Hwy. 332 will be closed beginning on Monday, January 4, 2021 due to the replacement of the two bridges. The timetable for the closure is six months, more or less.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.