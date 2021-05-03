The Pendergrass City Council, on April 27, at the monthly meeting approved a change to its monthly meeting time.
The council unanimously approved a resolution to change the meetings from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month. The new time will take effect with the council meeting on Tuesday, May 25.
The council also approved an ordinance accepting the streets in The Seasons of Pendergrass subdivision into the on-street system for the city.
