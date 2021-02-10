Pendergrass Mayor Monk Tolbert says he has a vision for the future of the small town — to make it a beautiful little city, a town that he has long dreamed about.
"It's my idea to have a town, a (real) downtown — we hear people talk about it," Tolbert said of his desire to create a downtown square fronted by high-end restaurants and retail businesses.
Tolbert wants to develop that traditional downtown area on 32 prime acres he owns, property that abuts the old Hwy. 129 highway, the road that bisects the small North Jackson Community.
"I will probably never sell that piece of property, (but) I would like to work with someone to put it together. If I sold it, I would lose control over what goes in there and what gets done and who knows what it would be," he said.
Tolbert, who is now 81-years-old, says he has dreams at night about what Pendergrass could become.
"This is going to be a beautiful town when it's done, people are going to be proud to live here," he said. "...I've had visions at night of Pendergrass — and that's the one thing before I die I want to put into place and then I can die happy knowing that Pendergrass is what I visioned it to be.”
Tolbert’s vision, however, could be derailed in the coming weeks as Rep. Tommy Benton has introduced legislation to abolish the city’s charter and turn over all its assets to the county government.
Benton dropped HB222 into the state legislative hopper Feb. 2 and it’s now working its way through the House. It was reassigned to a different committee late last week and now sits in the Governmental Affairs Committee awaiting what is usually routine action.
The move has drawn intense interest since Benton’s legislation was introduced last week.
Not since a half-dozen stores in the town burned in a 1905 fire has Pendergrass faced such a threat to its existence.
RESIDENTIAL GROWTH A CONCERN
When Benton dropped his legislation, he said it’s because of the unbridled residential growth he sees in the city and that growth’s potential impact on the county school system. The local elementary school is already crowded and school officials have raised concerns about the concentration of growth in the community and how that could flood area schools with even more students.
But Tolbert and Pendergrass city administrator Rob Russell said this week the concern is misguided and that most of the housing developments now taking place were approved in the early 2000s before the Great Recession shut it all down.
Now, with a booming local economy, those properties have come out of bankruptcy and other legal entanglements and are rapidly being built out with new homes.
Russell said 963 lots were approved for housing in the early 2000s, something the city has no control over today. He points out that even if Benton does abolish the town, those houses will still be built and occupied.
Russell says the town has been responsible during the current building boom, inspecting development sites and putting conditions in place that would help protect the school system.
During a drive around the small town, he points to an empty field that will soon be developed with a gated, 360 apartment community — only 18 of those will be 3-bedroom, he says, the size typically wanted by young families with school-age children.
Russell also says that the town has attracted a lot of retirees who have moved to the community from all around the country, people who don’t have school-age children.
Financially, he said the value of housing in Pendergrass has grown to $255,000 on average with housing prices booming. In several neighborhoods, he points out homes that sold within a week of hitting the market, often at high prices.
All the growth has pushed the small town’s population to over 3,000 people, Russell says. He expects the population to top 5,000 people when all the current lots are built out.
That’s compared to a census count in 2010 of just 422 people.
INDUSTRIAL
BOOM AS WELL
While a residential housing boom is taking place mostly on the west side of the Hwy. 129 bypass, another boom is taking shape on the town’s northeast side, on the other side of the bypass.
Fronting along the 4-lane, the city has annexed property which is slated to be developed as warehouses. The town has a one 1-million sq. ft. warehouse already in place and there are plans for over another 4 million sq. ft. in the works, Russell said.
He believes the value of those multi-million dollar warehouses — expected to be valued at over $250 million — will pay enough in taxes to the local school system to more than offset any increase in children from the town’s residential development.
Russell also declares that the city is finished with annexing property for residential development and that any future annexation would be to accommodate industrial and commercial development.
He points to the development of the Inland Port in nearby Gainesville as having a potential impact on the demand for warehouses in the Pendergrass area, which is just a stone’s throw from I-85.
ROOFTOPS FOR
COMMERCIAL
Russell speaks of his desire to see Pendergrass become more than it has been in the past with a fully-developed city park and regular city festivals and events.
He also echoes Mayor Tolbert’s desire to see the development of a “real” downtown on the 32 acres that sits across the road from the town’s city hall.
But to lure that kind of commercial growth, Russell said developers want rooftops. Rooftops mean people and people mean traffic into stores.
He said he was at first opposed to the apartment development, until he realized such a concentration of homes could help the town pursue its dream of bringing in restaurants and other typical downtown businesses.
TROUBLED HISTORY
Pendergrass was founded in 1890 and in the early 1900s, reached its heyday of commercial development. At that time, it had a hotel, a bank, three doctors, and other merchants for a thriving community.
The decline of cotton in the 1920s, the Great Depression, the end of the railroad era and the consolidation of rural schools into larger facilities saw the town shrink from its early glory days.
By the 1950s and 1960s, it was mostly known for its kingpin bootlegger, A.C. Parks. Parks sold booze illegally out of his house in downtown Pendergrass. He was later convicted of paying for the 1967 murder of Solicitor General Floyd Hoard, who had raided his operation earlier that year.
Pendergrass was also known as the home of another infamous local character — Sheriff John B. Brooks.
Brooks was a towering figure in the county’s political history, but he, too, ran into legal trouble after getting caught up in an auto theft charge for which he was sentenced to prison in the mid-1960s.
None of that left Pendergrass with a gold star reputation.
A COMPLEX
ENTANGLEMENT
Rapid growth is often controversial in many communities, but Pendergrass has an additional dimension that makes it unique — and some would say, conflicted.
Mayor Tolbert inherited much of the town’s property from his late-wife after she died. So in addition to being mayor, he’s also a key property owner and developer in the town.
Both Russell and Tolbert say the mayor’s property holdings and its development are handled appropriately by the city council, but they acknowledge that accusations and rumors have painted a different picture of things.
The mayor says he knows some people will make accusations about his desire to see a downtown built on the 32-acre tract he owns.
“I own the property and I’m sure something will come up about me owning the property and building a town on it,” he said. “But there ain’t no more land around here to put a downtown on, so I’m sorry I own the property and somebody will make a deal out of it, but that’s life. But I want a town and the people want a town — I hear that all the time, ‘when can we have a town?’ That’s the only property left we can put a downtown on.”
Beyond that tract, Tolbert also owns, or did own, other large tracts being developed for housing in Pendergrass. Both he and Russell say he could simply sell the property to developers, but Tolbert says he wants to have a say in what gets developed in the town and how it’s done.
That desire to control the town’s development also created an unusual partnership between Russell and Tolbert. The two formed BaileyWinston LLC, which is in the process of tearing down some older, dilapidated homes Tolbert inherited and is redeveloping the property with new homes. It’s a rehab project designed to improve the town, they say.
A cluster of 11 new homes selling for around $250,000 each on Mountain Creek Church Rd. is a result of that partnership. Russell said the business was successful in improving the property and getting rid of rundown houses, but that they lost money due to the cost of asbestos removal and the discovery of an old landfill on the site.
The two have also begun tearing down other derelict homes in the town, many of which had at one time been rental property owned by Tolbert’s late mother-in-law.
PAST PROBLEMS
While the current issue in Pendergrass revolves around development, the town has seen other controversies in the past which have sullied its reputation.
When the Hwy. 129 bypass was built, the city started a town police department. That department was designed to raise money for the town via traffic stops along the new highway.
The department attempted that, writing hundreds of tickets and establishing a large municipal court operation. But the traffic trap gave the town a bad name, especially when it began targeting Hispanic drivers.
In the end, the operation of a large, aggressive police department cost the town more than it could raise in fine revenue and it was scaled down.
Then there was the “whistleblower” issue over a decade ago when a group of city employees released documents that seemed to suggest there was corruption in the town, including the misuse of city funds for personal expenses, a misallocation of SPLOST funds and other issues. Tolbert and the city council faced a recall effort from that, a move that failed when a superior court judge threw out the recall petition.
But the city retaliated against the employees who had raised the issues. The employees sued and two of the town’s former employees eventually won over $1 million in the litigation. That case is now before the Georgia Supreme Court on appeal; if the city loses there, it will have to pay the money.
All of that tainted the town’s reputation in the county. Benton said last week that some of those past problems also played a role in his decision to abolish Pendergrass.
Russell said this week that the town had made mistakes in the past, but that its “heart is in the right place.”
He said that he believes the move to shut down the town will get personal.
“I’ve not always been perfect, but the intent is to build a beautiful city,” Russell said. “We’re not intending to jam up the school system. We’re not intending to create traffic jams.”
LEADERSHIP TO CHANGE
Russell said that both he and Tolbert are aware that all the residential growth could soon put them out of work.
As new people move in, the council will change, he said. New people will be elected and they will pursue their vision for Pendergrass.
“So many (new) people in here, we’re going to get completely new elected leaders in here in the next three years,” Russell said. “Let these folks determine it.”
Meanwhile, Tolbert said he’s not clear on why Pendergrass is being targeted for punishment for residential growth when other areas of the county are booming even more.
“What we’re going to do (developing Pendergrass) is nothing compared to what’s coming around us,” Tolbert said of other development in the county.
He points to Hoschton where the massive Twin Lakes development will bring in over 2,600 houses.
Russell said he personally wants to start transitioning out of city governance to focus more on his law practice. But he wants to create something big before he goes.
“(I want to) leave one helluva city that’s going to be here forever, that deserves it. It’s a great place,” he said.
