Pendergrass residents will soon see an increase in their garbage disposal fee.
The city council unanimously approved a $1.72 per month increase at its March 30 meeting.
The fee will go from $14 per month to $15.72 per month effective May 1, 2021.
The rate increase requested from the city’s garbage collection provider, Waste Pro, is due to changes in CPI and disposal costs for the provider.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•held the first reading on the following ordinances: 1. Ordinance proposing to move the city council meeting time to 7 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month. The council will vote on this at the April meeting set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, and then the new time will be advertised in The Jackson Herald for two consecutive weeks before being implemented. 2, Ordinance proposing to accept the streets in The Seasons of Pendergrass into the on-street system for the city. The council will also vote on this ordinance at the April 27 meeting.
•held a discussion concerning the issue with on-street parking in The Seasons of Pendergrass. Councilman Willie Pittmon voiced concern with the problem school buses have getting around in the subdivision due to the on-street parking. Residents Nick Geiman and Donovan Jones both voiced their concerns with the on-street parking issue in the subdivision. The current ordinance, enforceable by the homeowners’ association, does not allow for any on-street parking. City administrator Rob Russell said the on-street parking is an issue and it hinders emergency personnel and vehicles trying to get into the subdivision. Germain also voiced concern with people riding All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), motorcycles, dirt bikes, go-carts and four-wheelers in the neighborhood.
