Pendergrass invites citizens to share items to be placed in the city's time capsule. City leaders plan to bury the time capsule this fall. It will be opened by city residents in 50 years.
"We are looking for a good collection of historical information and mementos that capture the life and experiences of our community today to be preserved for future citizens so they might see how our city and our citizens live and look today," city leaders said. "We are looking for pictures, letters, toys, family photos, artifacts from the community (menus, current pictures of homes and neighborhoods) and other small items."
The city has offered the following tips for contributions:
- give documents printed on the highest quality paper.
- avoid plastics.
- black and white photographs are more stable than color prints. Use black and white if possible.
- Enclose each in an archival quality envelop or folder.
- Include items that do not require any technology or equipment other than the eye and hand to use and interpret.
More information will be shared on this project on the city's website and newsletters.
