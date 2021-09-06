City of Pendergrass residents will pay the same millage rate this year as they have for the past 14 years – 3 mills.
At the monthly meeting on Tuesday, August 31, following a public hearing on the proposed millage rate and Fiscal Year 2022 budget, the council unanimously approved keeping the millage rate at 3 mills.
No one spoke for or against the 3 mill rate.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council:
•unanimously approved the FY 2022 budget of $1,008,650. The revenue projections are as follows: $561,000 total taxes and franchise fees; $255,000 for license and permits; $170,000 for municipal court fines; $6,000 for charges for service; and $16,650 in miscellaneous revenues. The largest expenses totals are $200,200 for public safety salaries; $182,000 for legal judgement payments; $85,000 for public works salaries; $55,000 for city administrator’s office salary and office supplies; $49,000 for employee benefits; and $45,800 for city hall salaries, supplies and stamps. The FY2022 budget does not include salary adjustments for city staff due to uncertain economy because of COVID-19 and economic factors that could affect the economy. Once FY2021 concludes and additional insight into the economic performance for 2021 is received salary adjustments for staff may be reassessed, city administrator Rob Russell advised.
•held the first reading of a rezoning ordinance for 25.39 acres on Hwy. 129, owned by Dr. Nabil Muhanna, to rezone from AZ/US 129 overlay to LI (Light Industrial) to allow for the development of at least 1.5 million square feet of warehousing space.
•received the monthly library report from city clerk Renee Martinez to include the following: 19 patrons, two computer users and 12 books checked out.
•received notice from Russell that Charles Titshaw had pulled his annexation application for eight acres near North Jackson Elementary School.
•approved the monthly financial report.
