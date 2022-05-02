Pendergrass could become one of the few towns in Georgia to require landlords to register their single-family rental properties and do regular inspections of the property.
City manager Rob Russell told the town council on April 26 that city officials were looking at an ordinance that would govern rental houses in the city. He said that only two other towns in the state — Marietta and Danielsville — had such an ordinance.
Rental houses would be inspected between tenants, he said, ensuring the housing was up to code and in a livable condition.
The code would not apply to apartments, he said, only houses.
In other housing-related items, Russell said the new apartment complex in Pendergrass on Hwy. 332 was slated to open in late July.
"It's going to be super," he said of the project.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, Russell told the council:
• the town's July 4th fireworks events would take place on July 2 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. He said there'd be more items catering to kids at this year's event.
• that the city was working on placing a time capsule in a vault later this year with items donated by residents.
• that the city is still working on a retirement plan for city employees to help retain workers.
• that speed limit signs are going up in Brooks Village and Seasons subdivisions. The city approved the use of radar on those streets. The two subdivisions are also getting no parking signs.
HEARING
A public hearing was held by the council on a proposed annexation and rezoning of 6 acres for mini-warehouses. A second hearing is slated for May 30 at 6:30 p.m.
A hearing for a major industrial project annexation was postponed until next month.
