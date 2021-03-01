A proposed change in the time for city council meetings is being considered by the Pendergrass City Council.
At the monthly meeting on Feb. 23, the council discussed changing the monthly city council meetings to 7 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month. The council currently meets at 9 a.m. on the last Tuesday of the month.
The request to change the time came from several city residents.
The change will have to be advertised in The Jackson Herald and the council will have to approve an ordinance for the new time, officials said.
City administrator Rob Russell said the city would also put the new time on its website.
Russell said he would work on an ordinance for the council to consider at its meeting at 9 a.m. on March 29.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•discussed a proposed increase in garbage rates. A letter has been received from the city’s trash collector, Waste Pro, requesting to raise the rates by $1.72 per month. City attorney Paula Stewart advised the city signed a contract with Waste Pro in 2017 for city-wide trash collections and the fee had not increase since that time. The contract allows for rate increases due to changes in CPI and disposal costs for Waste Pro. Stewart said the contract actually says Waste Pro can increase the rate yearly. Russell said he would seek additional information from Waste Pro on the effective date. Council member Harlan Robinson suggested keeping the increase at an even amount – such as $1.70 or $1.75.
•received the following monthly library report from city clerk Renee Martinez: 32 library patrons, four computer users and 19 books checked out.
