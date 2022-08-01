The City of Pendergrass plans to have the same millage rate this fall as last year — 3 mills — but due to higher property assessments, many city property owners will likely see a hike in the amount of property taxes they pay.
The Pendergrass City Council held its first hearing of a proposed FY2023 budget on July 26. The budget projects $1.55 million in revenues and expenses in 2023.
Much of the funds will come from taxes and franchise fees. Property taxes are slated to bring in around $400,000 and sales taxes another $230,000.
Around $388,000 is expected to come from licenses and permit fees while $240,000 is anticipated from municipal court fines.
On the expense side, the town's police department is expected to spend $701,200 with the city's payment on its lawsuit loss and civil judgement will be $100,000.
The city council will vote on the budget Aug. 30.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
• approved the intergovernmental agreement for SPLOST 7 sales tax distributions.
• put a moratorium on cell phone towers in the town for six months while city leaders study ways to regulate the towers. City manager Rob Russell said the city doesn't have too much power to regulate cell towers, but he wanted to see what was possible since two firms are wanting to located towers in the town.
• heard an update about the city's work on a new comprehensive plan. Hearings on the plan are slated in August.
• will soon review ideas for ordinances related to regulating residential yards in the city.
