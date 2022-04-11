The City of Pendergrass is seeking to expand once again, this time by annexing 265 acres to be rezoned to industrial for 1.7 million sq. ft. of warehouse space.
The project is being proposed by Panattoni Development Company, which estimates the value of the project to be $190 million at build-out and generate $1.5 million in annual taxes.
The city will hold a public hearing on the matter on April 26 at 6:30 p.m. at city hall. A second hearing and council vote is slated for May 31 at 6:30 p.m.
The property abuts Allen Creek Farms subdivision along Hwy. 129 north and some residents have expressed opposition to the project.
If approved, the project would expand the industrial corridor up Hwy. 129 toward Hall County. It would also expand the City of Pendergrass, which is quickly becoming a major player in the county's residential and industrial development. Just recently, the town approved another major residential project and the creation of a downtown space.
Because of growth in the area, the Jackson County School System recently bought a large tract of land for future school sites in the county.
