Pendergrass has turned down a proposed new subdivision in the town.
The move comes after controversy over rapid development in the city and its potential impact on the Jackson County School System, in particular North Jackson Elementary School.
The town has a number of new developments in the works, both industrial and residential. The residential projects got the attention of Rep. Tommy Benton earlier this year when he moved to abolish the town because of what he said was unregulated residential growth.
Benton later withdrew his legislation to abolish Pendergrass.
On May 25, city administrator Rob Russell reported to the Pendergrass City Council that he had advised Forestar (USA) Group Real Estate that the city would not be interested in rezoning 98 acres from agricultural to residential at the end of Park St. for a 166-unit subdivision.
Russell advised if Forestar came back later with a different plan, for possibly a 55-and-older community, the city might consider it.
Russell cited issues with the traffic and the impact on the school system if the 166-unit subdivision were approved.
In other business, the council heard a first reading of a proposed vehicle parking ordinance.
The ordinance would provide for municipal and state route street parking regulations, to exercise authority to provide traffic control devices, authority to regulate vehicular traffic and on-street parking, authority to regulate off-street parking within residential zoning districts, and to provide for penalties.
The city will set an effective date when the ordinance is approved.
A first offense would be a $25 fine; second offense $50; third offense $75; and the fourth and subsequent offenses would be $100 fine and the vehicle impounded. The offender would also be responsible for towing and storage fees.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
• read a proclamation commending Jefferson Police Chief Joe Worthman for his Outstanding service to the citizens of Jackson County and specifically to the local law enforcement community and to relay heartfelt appreciation for helping make National Police Appreciation Week a special and reverent time to those who have lost an officer in the line of duty. Worthman has been the organizer of the annual event since he came to Jefferson in 2006. Peace Officers Memorial Day is May 15 every year and the local event is held during that week each year.
• heard Renee Martinez presented the monthly library report for May, including, 31 patrons; four computer users and 19 books checked out. Martinez announced plans for two events at the library, including: Thursday, June 17, from 12-12:30 p.m. the Amazing Magician Rob will be at library/city hall; and Thursday, July 22, Piccadilly Puppets will be at the library/city hall from 12-12:30 p.m. Refreshment will be served at both events.
• heard Martinez also announced plans for the July 4th Pendergrass Block Party to be held from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at city hall. The event will include inflatables (water slide and jump house), food, music, fireworks and games (cornhole and something for the kids). Bring a lawn chair or blanket to watch the fireworks.
