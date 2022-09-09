The Pendergrass City Council recently approved its budget and millage rate for FTY23.
Pendergrass will have the same millage rate this fall as last year — 3 mills — but due to higher property assessments, many city property owners will likely see a hike in the amount of property taxes they pay.
The budget projects $1.55 million in revenues and expenses in 2023.
Much of the funds will come from taxes and franchise fees. Property taxes are slated to bring in around $400,000 and sales taxes another $230,000.
Around $388,000 is expected to come from licenses and permit fees while $240,000 is anticipated from municipal court fines.
On the expense side, the town's police department is expected to spend $701,200 with the city's payment on its lawsuit loss and civil judgement will be $100,000.
Also at its Aug. 30 meeting, the council adopted a fee of $6,000 for cell tower applications. The city has reportedly had some interest by several cell tower firms looking to located in the city.
