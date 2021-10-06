The Pendergrass City Council approved the rezoning of 25.39 acres from agricultural to light industrial to allow for over one million square feet of warehouse space during its Sept. 28 meeting.
The property is located within the city’s Hwy. 129 overlay district.
Properties in the surrounding areas have either been rezoned for industrial use, or are in a zoning district that allows for it, according to city administrator Rob Russell.
Although this particular tract was annexed into Pendergrass and zoned in the Hwy. 129 overlay district over a year ago, the developer wants the property specifically rezoned for light industrial for “financing and development purposes”, said Russell.
“The whole area is expected in the next five to 10 years to completely turn into warehousing, which is good for the city because it puts tax dollars into the city,” he said.
LOT SIZE ISSUE
Following the rezoning, public comments were made by citizens concerned over recent residential rezoning decisions and traffic and public safety concerns in downtown Pendergrass.
According to resident Donald Roberts, the city is allowing lot sizes below the minimum lot size set in the city’s charter, which requires lots to be at least 10,800 square feet.
“They’re breaking their own rules,” said Roberts, who called for the citizens of Pendergrass to form a group to slow the occurrence of higher density residential developments and reclaim the balance of power between the people and the council.
Other public comments centered around traffic and public safety concerns due to the frequency of large dump trucks and cement trucks speeding through the downtown area and through nearby subdivisions.
“I’m just going to keep pushing until something can be done,” said resident Nathan Hacker, who has been trying to get an effective police presence to patrol the state highway where it runs through downtown Pendergrass.
According to resident Renee Johnson, similar issues take place in her gated subdivision.
“These roads are single lane roads and they aren’t built for the weight of a semi,” said Johnson. “When the road is damaged with pot holes, who’s going to fix it? Because we’re the ones having to drive on it every day.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Sept. 28, the council:
• held the first reading of an ordinance to lower the speed limit from to 25-mph on the following 11 streets in the Seasons of Pendergrass subdivision: Merigold Way, Darling Lane, Owl Court, Summer Springs Court, Pendergrass Farms, Turning Leaf Lane, Walnut Creek Circle, Independence Avenue, Sunrise Lane, Fall Court and Holly Way. According to city officials, the intent of the ordinance is to set speed limits for public safety reasons. If passed, current speed limits within the city would remain unaffected. The council is set to vote on the matter during its next meeting on Oct. 26.
• announced door-to-door Halloween trick-or-treating will take place in the city Sunday, Oct. 31. Law enforcement will be patrolling neighborhoods and streets, with a focus on the HOA subdivisions that usually attract the most trick-or-treaters.
• announced pictures with Santa will take place on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 in downtown Pendergrass to jumpstart the holiday season. Over the weeks leading to the event, residents are encouraged to use caution when driving through downtown while Christmas decorations are being set up.
• discussed new application forms being implemented for street closures and special events in the city. The city hopes the applications will help it better plan and provide for the necessary public safety measures for each event.
• received monthly library report from city clerk Renee Martinez to include the following: 70 patrons, one computer user and 26 books checked out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.