A panel of citizens in Pendergrass recently recommended the city annex 213 acres into the town for future commercial, industrial or distribution center development.
The property is located across from the Quick Trip distribution center on the Hwy. 129 bypass.
The construction of an inland port in nearby Hall County is expected to have an impact on distribution center development along the I-85 corridor, officials noted.
The advisory panel also recommended the city put a 25 mph speed limit in the Brooks Village Subdivision.
The informal panel met Oct. 14 to give feedback to the city council about several community issues.
Attending the session were Billy Hendrix, Frank Paul, William Parsons, Kathy Rizzo, meredith Davison, Cheryl Fisher, Kay Weatherford and Tawnia Justice, along with city administrator Rob Russell.
