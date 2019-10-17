The Pendergrass City Council discussed possible ordinances at a recent meeting targeting aesthetics around town. Only one targets residents, however.
The first ordinance would force power lines to begin going underground for new residences. The council will vote on that ordinance at its next meeting.
The other ordinance seeks to prevent residences from being derelict to its neighbors. City administrator Rob Russell said numerous people around the city have approached him about a nuisance ordinance.
The city plans on hosting a workshop to discuss what possible issues the nuisance ordinance would address. The council will vote on the ordinance at a meeting following the workshop.
Russell mentioned seeing vehicles on blocks in front yards, or parked on the street blocking emergency vehicles as two issues.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Pendergrass City Council:
•approved the adoption of a technology fee for citations to pay for the new system which notifies the Department of Driver Services of citations. The fee adds $25 onto citations.
•approved the adoption of a re-inspection fee. The fee addresses workers not being compensated for time and travel re-inspecting failed sites, or sites that previously weren’t ready for inspection. The fee is $50, but increases by $75 each re-inspection until the fee reaches $100.
