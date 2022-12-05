The City of Pendergrass recently held its first reading of updates to the town's alcohol ordinance.
Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 6:51 pm
The City of Pendergrass recently held its first reading of updates to the town's alcohol ordinance.
Among the changes being planned are:
• adding home delivery of alcohol and liquor.
• adding temporary permits (one day permits) for civic organizations to serve alcohol.
• clarifying procedures for hearings before the city council for suspensions or revocations of alcohol beverage licenses as well as appeals.
• creating a Town Center Entertainment District (defines its perimeters) where open carry of alcohol in approved containers is allowed — as long as the beverage was purchased from a location in the entertainment district and the beverage has a sticker on it indicating it is legal. Limits these purchases to one per person at a time, size per cup and areas allowed.
• adding work permit requirements for all retail employees who handle the sale or distribution of all alcoholic beverages in the city - to include background checks and fingerprint checks and approval from the police department after such checks.
• adding training requirements for all alcohol work permit holders.
• adding mandated security cameras for all establishments that sell alcohol.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
