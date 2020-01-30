An application to annex and rezone a large tract for a residential development in Pendergrass was recently pulled by developers. But a large group of people turned out at a Jan. 28 Pendergrass City Council hearing to voice opposition to the proposed project.
Galilee Partners II, LLC, had applied for annexation and rezoning for 322 acres on Old State Rd. A Feb. 4 council meeting to discuss the project was canceled following the application's withdrawal.
Speaking on Jan. 28, Donald Roberts told the city council he didn’t think the project conformed to Jackson County’s Comprehensive Plan by allowing rural, agricultural property to become another large neighborhood. He also wanted the city to take the posted rezoning signs on the property down.
Other area citizens also spoke against the project.
Among those voicing opposition was Jackson County School System superintendent April Howard, who said a large neighborhood in the area would push North Jackson Elementary School beyond its capacity and force the system to purchase trailers for additional classrooms.
