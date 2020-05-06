The City of Pendergrass hopes to find out if it is due more franchise fee money.
City administrator Rob Russell said the city will seek a Georgia Public Service Commission audit of the franchise fees it collects from Georgia Power to determine if it is receiving its correct allotment.
The city has seen its housing increase but hasn’t seen the expected increase in franchise fees for power service.
“We’re asking them for a little bit of help … to make sure we get our correct franchise fees,” Russell told the Pendergrass City Council April 28. “They may be correct. They may be incorrect.”
The city has also made an open records request regarding the matter.
Russell said he’s asked Georgia Power about the issue, “and we’re not getting a whole bunch of help from those guys.”
He said that errors in franchise fees do occur, noting that about a decade ago the city discovered it had received some franchise fees that were due to the City of Jefferson.
“So we do know it can be a problem,” Russell said.
In other news, the council:
•heard a first reading of a resolution to accept roads in the Brooks Village subdivision as city streets. The roads were inspected and approved by the building inspectors, and the homeowner's association will be turned over to homeowners from the developer "in the next month or so," according to Russell. The subdivision has actually been in the works for 16 years. Construction of Brooks Village began in 2004 but stalled in 2008 due to the economy.
•heard that an update to Pendergrass’s land development code and zoning map must be re-advertised. According to Russell, an incorrect date was sent to The Jackson Herald regarding a public hearing over the document. The new date for the public hearing has not been determined due to concerns over COVID-19. Russell said changes to the document were minimal.
•heard that Pendergrass’s LOST funds could take a “massive nosedive” in the upcoming months, according to Russell, as a result of the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Russell said the city will have to dip into its reserves.
•approved an update to the city’s Hwy. 129 commercial overlay district to address warehouses. The new version of the document will allow the city to regulate the aesthetics of those buildings and help control traffic around those facilities.
•discussed major upgrades to the city's webpage. The city has always used a "homemade" webpage, according to Russell, but is working with a consultant to develop a professional webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.