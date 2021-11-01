The Pendergrass City Council has approved an ordinance setting the speed limit for the streets in the Seasons of Pendergrass Subdivision at 25 miles per hour.
The streets include: Merigold Way, Darling Lane, Owl Court, Summer Springs Court, Pendergrass Farms, Turning Leaf Lane, Walnut Creek Circle, Independence Avenue, Sunrise Lane, Fall Court and Holly Way.
The city will be installing signs throughout the subdivision as materials become available.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the monthly meeting, the council:
•held the first reading of an ordinance to impose license fees on insurers conducting business within the city and to impose an annual license fee on each insurer in the amount of $25.
•discussed the city’s Christmas event to include pictures with Santa on Friday, December 3, and Friday, December 10.
•discussed the 2022 Georgia Municipal Association insurance premium rate increase – from $663 per employee to $693 per employee.
•received results and some quick facts on the Jackson County 2020 Census.
•received copies of the Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) compliance verified letter.
•unanimously approved the monthly financial report.
•received the following October library report from Renee Martinez: 27 patrons, four computer users, and 21 books checked out.
•heard a request from Nate Geiman, Seasons of Pendergrass resident, requesting support from the city for a guardrail to be installed along Hwy. 332 at the back of the Seasons Subdivision after a car recently travelled off Hwy. 332 and struck two houses in the subdivision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.