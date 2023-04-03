The City of Pendergrass will hold a special election on June 20 to fill the vacant seats for mayor and council seats of Post 1 and Post 6.
Longtime mayor Monk Tolbert died in March and Harlan Robinson and Tawnia Justice resigned their council positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.