The Pendergrass City Council has set three public hearings on its 2024 budget and millage rate.
The city is keeping its millage rate the same at 3 mills, but due to growth in the tax digest, that will net the city a 48.5% increase in taxes. The city expects to get $642,000 in property taxes with that rate. The millage rate has remained at 3 mills since the city first began levying property taxes in 2018.
Public hearings on the millage rate and city budget are set for Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. The council will take final action on the budget and millage rate at 7 p.m. following the final hearing. All of the meetings will be at city hall.
The hearings are mandated by state law since the city isn’t rolling its millage rate back to the “rollback rage” which would be .443 mills lower. The city will net $210,000 more in taxes this year than last year by keeping the rate at 3 mills.
OTHER BUSINESS
At its July 25 meeting, the council:
• approved an agreement with CSX for sewerage line easements.
• tabled action on five proposed ordinances regulating tattoo parlors, garage sales, nuisances, door-to-door salesmen and noise. The council plans to hold a special work session meeting to delve into the proposals.
