The Pendergrass City Council has set three public hearings on its 2024 budget and millage rate.

The city is keeping its millage rate the same at 3 mills, but due to growth in the tax digest, that will net the city a 48.5% increase in taxes. The city expects to get $642,000 in property taxes with that rate. The millage rate has remained at 3 mills since the city first began levying property taxes in 2018.

