The Pendergrass City Council has adopted a resolution soliciting a partnership with the Jackson County government in building an EMS station in the town.
The council adopted the resolution at its June 27 meeting. The resolution calls for an intergovernmental agreement for the project and promises to help with joint financing or other opportunities for an EMS station.
BUDGET
In other business, the council reviewed a proposed $2.1 million budget for 2024 during its meeting. The budget anticipates around $662,000 in property tax income, $456,000 in sales tax revenues, $245,400 in permits and licenses, $220,000 in court fines and the remainder from franchise fees and other fees in the city.
The town’s largest expense is for its police department at $828,000, an amount that does not include insurance expenses.
PROPOSED ORDINANCES
The Pendergrass council also held a first reading for several proposed city ordinances, including ones to regulate garage sales, tattoo parlors, nuisances, door-to-door salesmen and a noise ordinance.
