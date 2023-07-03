The Pendergrass City Council has adopted a resolution soliciting a partnership with the Jackson County government in building an EMS station in the town.

The council adopted the resolution at its June 27 meeting. The resolution calls for an intergovernmental agreement for the project and promises to help with joint financing or other opportunities for an EMS station.

