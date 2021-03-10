The City of Pendergrass won't be abolished this year, but Rep. Tommy Benton has introduced a new bill that would change how the city is governed.
HB 740 was introduced by Benton on March 8. The new legislation would add two more members to the city council, making it a 6-member board in addition to the mayor's position.
The legislation also adds a lengthy code of ethics to the city's charter that limits what local public officials can do business-wise with the city.
The ethics code is clearly aimed at Mayor Monk Tolbert, who owns a substantial amount of land in and around the city, some of which he has developed, and at city administrator Rob Russell who is in business with Tolbert in redeveloping some older properties in the town.
Russell said town leaders don't have a problem with Benton's latest legislation.
HEARING
The new legislation comes following a House committee hearing last week in which the Governmental Affairs Committee didn't take any action on Benton's original bill that would have abolished the town.
At that hearing, Benton outlined some of the problems from Pendergrass' past and asked committee members to help him fix the town.
Tolbert, city clerk Renee Martinez and two private citizens from the town spoke in defense of the city government.
Tolbert said he wasn't clear on why Benton had moved to abolish the town and that the representative hadn't had a discussion with him or other city officials before introducing the legislation.
Martinez told the House committee that past problems had been fixed in the town's government.
"There was a bump in the road, but Pendergrass is a different place now," she said of the "whistleblower" controversy that exploded in 2009.
Referring to Benton, she said he hadn't called city hall to ask questions or clarify any information.
Citizen Meredith Davidson spoke to the committee by Zoom, saying she had lived in Pendergrass during its troubled times of 2009 and even talked with Benton at that time about abolishing the town.
"(But) Pendergrass today isn't the Pendergrass then," she said.
Davidson went on to say that the past problem was Tolbert's mother-in-law, who controlled the town in 2009.
"Yes, she was putting her renters on the city council, but that is not the case today," Davidson said.
Since 2009, Tolbert's mother-in-law has passed away and he untimely inherited the large amount of property she owned, including old rental properties. Davidson praised Tolbert for having torn down what she called "dilapidated" rental houses and redeveloped the property with new homes.
Benton said this week that he believes town official broke some of the city's own zoning codes and rules in a rush to establishment residential developments.
He said the town could have also chosen to spread out the housing developments over several years — instead, a lot of new homes will come on line this year, a move that Benton believes could overwhelm local schools.
A related bill Benton introduced this year would allow local school systems to have a seat on local planning commissions. But that legislation has met with resistance from state municipal and county lobbying groups he said.
OTHER BILLS
In other legislative action, Benton said a bill he sponsored that would allow state retirement groups to invest up to 10% in alternative investments passed out of committee on March 8.
Benton also said that the House version of the state budget added back funding for developmental disabilities and most of the education QBE funding that was cut last year. He said hopes the remainder of the QBE funds will be added back next year.
