A PepsiCo bottling and distribution center is reportedly opening this year in Commerce.
A new warehouse facility at the corner of Ridgeway Church Rd. and Yarborough-Ridgeway Rd. will house the PepsiCo operations.
No formal announcement has been made by PepsiCo about the company's plans and Commerce and county officials said they didn't know too much about it, either.
However, PepsiCo is advertising for workers for the operations, which it said it plans to open in the latter part of 2022. Training will take place at other nearby PepsiCo plants, according to the firm's help-wanted advertising.
Pepsico has several operations in Georgia, including in Athens, Gainesville and Atlanta.
