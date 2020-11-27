A decision is expected soon in the appeal by former Jackson County EMS employee John Pethel Jr. of his June firing.
Pethel was fired from his job a EMS training director and public relations officer following a social media post on Facebook he made about protesting in nearby Gainesville during the George Floyd protest movement.
"Shoot them all," Pethel said in his post.
But during a day-long appeals hearing held Nov. 24 at the county's fire training station, Pethel said his comments had been taken out of their complete context.
Pethel also alleged that he had initially been told by his supervisor Jason Baker that he would receive a three-day suspension for the comment, but that was soon changed to his being fired.
The appeal was held before hearing officer Emily Bagwell following Pethel's unsuccessful attempts to get his firing overturned by county officials.
BACKGROUND
Melinda Barnes, a volunteer first-responder in Jackson County who said she'd know Pethel for around 20 years, testified that it was her post on Facebook in early June that started the controversy. She said she had posted a notice on Facebook that said, "Protesting again in Gainesville."
"I wanted my friends to be safe," Barnes said. "So they were gathering and I didn't want people (Facebook friends) to drive up there and be shot."
Barnes said that people began commenting on the post, going back and forth. At some point, Pethel made the comment, "Shoot them all," she said.
Other people then began to comment on Pethel's comment. She said Pethel respond by saying that he was only talking about "the violent ones" who were doing looting and burning.
But after the comments got ugly and contentious, Barnes said she deleted the entire post, including all the comments.
"I didn't want controversy," she said.
But before she deleted the post, someone had made a screen shot of Pethel's original comment, "Shoot them all." His followup comment was not recorded and was deleted when Barnes decided to erase the entire thread.
She said she later wrote a letter a letter in support of Pethel, saying that she "didn't for one minute think he was talking about the peaceful folks who were protesting."
FIRING
Jason Baker, director of Jackson County EMS, testified that it had been his decision to fire Pethel because the Facebook comment had reflected badly on the Jackson County government. He said he had consulted with county humans relations officials and county manager Kevin Poe, but denied that he had been pressured by others to fire Pethel.
Baker said Pethel had been injured on the job in 2017 and had a Workman's Compensation claim against the county. Since Pethel was prevented from heavy lifting, he was subsequently hired to be the department's training and public relations officer, a new position that combined parts of several other jobs.
Baker said he was alerted about Pethel's Facebook comment in June by another county employee. He said he put Pethel on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of further investigation.
Both Pethel and Baker were scheduled to leave town for vacation that week and both left town the next day, Pethel to Ft. Myers Beach, Fla. and Baker to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Baker also said he was made aware of a previous post on Facebook made by Pethel that appeared to be anti-Muslim. In addition, Pethel said he got some emails complaining about Pethel's comments from citizens and that some EMS workers had gotten comments about Pethel during a George Floyd protest held in Commerce around the same time.
And Baker said that Pethel had several prior disciplinary infractions in his file, including having brought a gun several years ago into an EMS station against county policy.
On cross-examination, Baker said that he and Pethel had been personal friends for over 20 years and that at one point in June, he might have said he disagreed with firing Pethel for the Facebook post.
"Before the termination, looking over stuff, yes, I had gone back and forth about the termination to agree or not agree," he said. "Since the termination, yes, I agree with the termination based on the actions and discredit upon the county... I agree the termination was warranted because it did bring discredit to this county for what was posted."
Baker said that after he returned from vacation, he drove to Pethel's house on Colbert and had him sign the dismissal paperwork.
County HR director Melanie Thomas testified that Pethel had several write-ups in his personnel file, including some complaints from patients. She said she supported Baker's decision to terminate Pethel because of the Facebook post.
"The fact that he said, 'shoot them all' about a controversial issue and the other things in his file indicated to me that he had some issues or problems with other races," Thomas said.
County manager Kevin Poe testified the he agreed with Baker's decision to fire Pethel for the post. Poe said that nobody from the county's board of commissioners interfered in the process or pressured him to fire Pethel.
Poe agreed that there is nothing specific in the county's employee manual about employees making postings on social media. He said that had been discussed in the past, but nothing had been added to the employee handbook.
PETHEL TESTIFIES
Testifying in his own defense, Pethel said his Facebook comment had been taken out of the full context since it didn't include his later clarification that he was only talking about shooting people causing violence.
He also said that despite their personal friendship, Baker had misled him about the county's response to the posting. He said that Baker first told him he would only be suspended for three days.
"He asked me, 'do you trust me, do you trust me?' and I said, yes," Pethel testified. "He said, 'go with your kid to play baseball, a three-day suspension and we'll deal with this later, everything will be alright, just trust me.'"
Pethel said he was fired two days later in a phone call from Baker.
"It was an absolute shock to me," he said.
Pethel said Baker told him the firing decision came from "above" and that it wasn't his decision.
Pethel said that the disciplinary notices in his personnel file came from a previous supervisor who had been out to get him. He said it was that supervisor who wrote him up for having a gun in a station, but that he hadn't been the person who brought the gun to the station. Pethel also said that it's common for EMS employees to bring guns to their job.
He noted that after his previous supervisor was himself fired in 2013, he'd had no disciplinary warnings since then.
Pethel said the Muslim-related comments were a response to a friend's post that the Syrian government had been gassing its own citizens.
"I don't care what religion you are, I do care if you murder people and I do care if you murder people in the name of religion, so that's not me being a racist," he said. "They demonize me saying I'm a racist, but I had an African-American kid live at my house for over a year... African-American kids, Caucasian kids, Latino kids are in my house daily, they eat at my table, they sit in my hot tub, they sit on my couch, all three races, so I don't want anybody to throw this at me and try to demonize me as racist, it's simply not true."
Pethel said a "small group of people" are targeting public safety employees in North Georgia by looking at Facebook postings and then sending those to employers.
About his June Facebook posting, he said he didn't wish violence on anybody, "except these people that are looting and burning businesses and hurting people."
