A piece of Commerce history is now on display in the town’s public library. A portrait of the late Janette Barber, who was known for her work in family and consumer sciences statewide, hangs in the Heritage Room of the Commerce Public Library.
The portrait was loaned to the library by the Georgia State Capitol, where the painting was displayed for years. Most recently, the portrait of Barber hung in the office of Rep. Tommy Benton, who is not seeking re-election this year. Rep. Benton noted Barber played a key role in the Future Homemakers of America for many years.
“(Barber) was very involved in school activities,” Rep. Benton said. “I think she was head of the FHA in Georgia for years and years.”
Barber was also the wife of the late Mac Barber, who was actively involved in local and state politics for decades. He served as Mayor of Commerce, in the State Legislature and as chairman of the Georgia Public Service Commission.
Janette Barber was named to the University of Georgia’s College of Family and Consumer Sciences Honor Hall in 1985. She earned both her bachelor of science in health occupations and her masters from UGA and was the Georgia Future Homemakers of America State Leader for decades.
The honor hall website highlights Barber’s involvement across the state. She served as a member of the National Advisory Committee on Children and Youth, was the first advisor to the Georgia Association of Future Homemakers of America and was editor of “Historic Georgia Mothers.” The website — which can be found at https://www.fcs.uga.edu/alumni/honor-hall-janette-mcgarity-barber — also highlights a number of Barber’s accomplishments and honors throughout the years.
Rep. Benton recalls seeing Barber’s portrait hanging across the hall from the two large doors that go into the House chamber. Her portrait was ultimately phased out as additional paintings were hung. Rep. Benton said he found the portrait had been placed in the Capitol Museum’s storage.
“The museum would rather the paintings and art by out where people can see them,” he said. “…But there’s just so much room in the Capitol building.”
Rep. Benton borrowed the portrait and had it on display for about 12 years.
“It was where people could see it and it always brought comments,” he said.
When Rep. Benton decided not to seek re-election, he knew he didn’t want the portrait to go back into storage. The Capitol Museum agreed to place the portrait on loan to the Commerce Public Library.
“The library was thrilled to be approached by Representative Benton about housing the Janette Barber painting that once hung in the halls of the Georgia State Capital. Mrs. Janette Barber’s portrait is a reminder of her contributions to our community and our state,” said Library Manager Angel Abounader.
Rep. Benton said he’s glad that the library had the space to display Barber’s portrait.
“Her portrait needed to be in Commerce,” he said.
Rep. Benton also arranged to have another portrait loaned to the county. A painting of the county’s namesake James Jackson, which hung in Benton’s office for 14 years, is now hung in the county courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.