Janette Barber portrait

A portrait of the late Janette Barber hangs in the Commerce Public Library's Heritage Room.

A piece of Commerce history is now on display in the town’s public library. A portrait of the late Janette Barber, who was known for her work in family and consumer sciences statewide, hangs in the Heritage Room of the Commerce Public Library.

The portrait was loaned to the library by the Georgia State Capitol, where the painting was displayed for years. Most recently, the portrait of Barber hung in the office of Rep. Tommy Benton, who is not seeking re-election this year. Rep. Benton noted Barber played a key role in the Future Homemakers of America for many years.

