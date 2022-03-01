Piedmont was named to Forbes magazine’s list of “America’s Best Large Employers" for 2022, coming in at No. 166 among all employers of 5,000 employees or more across the United States.
Piedmont was one of 48 health care organizations nationally to land on the list. Overall, Piedmont ranked among 15 Georgia companies that earned spots on the list.
The results are based on surveys from more than 60,000 participants. As part of the selection and ranking process, Piedmont employees responded to surveys about topics including development opportunities, working conditions, compensation, diversity, and how likely they were to recommend Piedmont to friends and family.
The Forbes 2022 “America’s Best Large Employers” final list ranks the 500 large employers that received the most recommendations, and employers are not able to apply for spots on the list. Piedmont was also previously named on Forbes “America's Best Employers by State 2021” and “Best-In-State list for 2020.”
