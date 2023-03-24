Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center is celebrating Child Life Month during March. Hosted annually by the Association of Child Life Professionals, Child Life Month recognizes and highlights the important role Certified Child Life Specialists play ensuring the emotional safety of children and families in healthcare settings. This annual observance is an occasion to express appreciation to child life professionals and to make the local community aware of the benefit of child life services.
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has endorsed the important role of the Certified Child Life Specialist stating, “a child life program improves quality and decreases costs and, therefore, should be included in the value-added equation and discussion of health care cost, including with payers.” U.S. News & World Report has also recognized that expertise in child life is a vital variable in the success of pediatric care and a key quality indicator in hospital rankings.
