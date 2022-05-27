Piedmont Athens Regional has received reaccreditation in Orthotics and Prosthetics as a post-mastectomy product provider from the American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics and Pedorthics, Inc., (ABC) an independent, nonprofit organization which has been providing facility accreditation since 1948.
ABC’s evaluation of Piedmont Athens Regional includes a review of the physical facility and quality of patient care. ABC interviews both staff and patients and conducts a review of organizational documents, including records of patient care.
