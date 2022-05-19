Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center has announced Jeremiah Bame, RN, as the hospital’s new chief nursing officer.
“I am excited to welcome Jeremiah to Piedmont Athens Regional,” said Michael Burnett, Piedmont Athens Regional CEO. “Jeremiah brings a combination of bedside nursing and operations experience to this role, along with a fresh approach to nursing engagement and patient care.”
Bame started his career in 2006 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital as a staff RN in the medical/surgical ICU. He went on to work for Piedmont’s finance office as manager of productivity analysis, where he provided decision-making support to senior management regarding financial and operational improvements, helping design seamless integrations of care. In 2016, he returned to a clinical role when he joined Piedmont Newnan Hospital as the director of inpatient services, before accepting a promotion to Chief Nursing Officer for Piedmont Newton Hospital in 2017.
At Piedmont Newton, Bame excelled in leading the clinical integration of an acquired facility into the Piedmont Healthcare systems and processes, specifically regarding quality of care and patient safety. He managed culture changes across multiple service lines, resulting in improved staff engagement and "A" ratings by the Leapfrog Group.
“I see myself as an advocate for the staff providing care at the bedside,” said Bame. “The opportunity to come to Piedmont Athens Regional and be a part of such a dedicated and talented team is very exciting, and I’m looking forward to working together to strengthen the nursing care we provide.”
Bame obtained a master of business administration from Georgia State University and holds a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Florida. He has served on the boards of the Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation and the Alcovy Court-Appointed Special Advocates/CASA, is active in supporting local Relay for Life activities, and was recognized in 2019 by Georgia Trend, receiving its 40 Under 40 award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.