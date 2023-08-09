Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Piedmont Physicians Group have announced that Eric Sankey, M.D., has joined Piedmont Athens Neurosurgery. Dr. Sankey’s office is located in the Medical Services Building on the Piedmont Athens Regional hospital campus at 242 King Avenue, Suite 150.
Dr. Sankey treats a wide array of neurologic disorders, including degenerative spine disease, spinal deformity, brain and spinal trauma and tumors of the nervous system. His expertise is in minimally invasive spine surgery.
