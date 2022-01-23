Visitors and patients at Piedmont Athens Regional must now wear medical masks, as opposed to cloth masks, when at any facility within the Piedmont Athens system.
The goal of the updated masking policy is to prevent the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19. The new rule applies across the Piedmont system to visitors, patients and staff.
Surgical masks, KN95 or N95 masks are accepted. If a patient or visitor does not have an appropriate mask, hospital staff will provide one.
“This policy change is based on recently updated guidelines from the CDC,” said Robert Sinyard, M.D., chief medical officer for Piedmont Athens Regional. “These updated recommendations put an emphasis on using the highest quality mask possible, and current data confirms that cloth masks are the least effective against respiratory illnesses. Fortunately, medical/surgical masks are plentiful, and if someone visiting any of our facilities needs a medical mask, we will happily provide one.”
