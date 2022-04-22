Piedmont leaders, foundation donors, elected officials, along with members of the community gathered recently to celebrate the completion of Piedmont Athens Regional’s new $194 million patient tower.
The nearly 229,000 square-feet tower is part of a larger renovation and expansion project designed by SmithGroup and Trinity and executed by BDR Partners and DPR Construction.
“We are excited to welcome the community to Piedmont Athens and to the new patient tower,” said Piedmont Athens CEO Michael Burnett. “We exist to serve Athens and surrounding communities and there is no greater way we can do that than by continuing to grow, innovate, and enhance access to care for everyone.”
Construction was divided into two phases and kicked off in October 2018. Phase one included the addition of a new patient floor on the hospital’s existing Prince Tower Two. Phase two included the demolition of the 100-year old 1919 Tower and construction of a state-of-the-art patient tower.
In addition to 128 modernized inpatient rooms, the new tower includes the Classic City Café, the Pink Posy gift shop, a retail pharmacy, the Sacred Space, a patient and family resource center, as well as inpatient and outpatient clinical program support areas.
The project also includes outdoor courtyards and designated community spaces within the building and incorporates natural elements.
“With our design and construction partners, we have created spaces that promote healing for the patients we care for, the visitors and families we comfort, and the staff that provide that compassionate care and comfort,” said Burnett. “We are changing lives at Piedmont and opening this new space will help us to continue delivering on that.”
Construction of the new tower was supported by individual and corporate donations to the Piedmont Athens Regional Foundation for spaces within and surrounding the tower such as visitors’ lounges, patient rooms, garden pods, sacred space and courtyard, the entry plaza, main lobby and more. The project offered the largest naming opportunity in the history of the foundation, and the new tower features areas including the Massey Plaza entrance, Townley Family Lobby, Synovus Community Room, University Vascular Courtyard, and Jack Tarver Family Courtyard, to name a few. Donors contributed more than $2.6 million towards the enhancements.
“Philanthropy has played an enormous part in the success of Piedmont Athens Regional and this project is no exception,” said Executive Director for the Piedmont Athens Regional Foundation Steven Dasher. “We are grateful for the generosity of supporters who are helping to transform health care in our community.”
Diane Altman, executive director of operations at Piedmont Athens Regional, served as the executive lead and sponsor for the project for Piedmont.
“For more than 100 years Piedmont Athens has provided safe, high-quality health care for communities across northeast Georgia,” said Altman. “The new patient tower allows us to meet our goal of improving patient access to modernized care while creating a beautiful space for our patients, visitors and staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.