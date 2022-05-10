Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Piedmont Athens Regional’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
