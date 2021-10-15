Piedmont has received 45 American Heart Association Achievement Awards for implementing improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital.
Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center was awarded in the following categories:
- Get With The Guidelines Stroke: Gold Plus Achievement
- Get With The Guidelines Heart Failure: Silver Plus Achievement
- Target: Stroke: Honor Roll-Elite
- Target Stroke: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Target: Heart Failure
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline and Get With The Guidelines programs help reduce barriers to prompt treatment for cardiovascular events. As a participant in Mission: Lifeline and Get With The Guidelines programs, Piedmont hospitals applied for the award recognitions by demonstrating how its organization has committed to improving quality care for patients.
