The Piedmont Athens Regional Auxiliary recently donated $5,000 to purchase stuffed animals for children having surgery at Piedmont Athens Regional. 

Piedmont Athens Certified Child Life Specialist, Deanna Warren, MS, CCLS, prepares and supports children undergoing surgery. Since July 2021, Warren has seen more than 650 children either prior to surgery or during post-surgery recovery. 

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.